Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE government has yet to decide on the exact timing of the planned Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike by two percentage points to 9 per cent, and it will exercise care in doing so, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Thursday.
Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

THE number of deals in Singapore rose 16 per cent to 71 in 2018 from 61 in 2017, according to Accenture, which defined fintech companies as those that offer technologies for banking and corporate finance, capital markets, financial data analytics, insurance, payments and personal financial management.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

FCT's wholly owned subsidiary, FCT Holdings (Sigma), has entered into 12 agreements with certain shareholders of the fund to purchase 90,346 shares, representing a 17.1312 per cent stake in the fund, said FCT's trust manager in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

THE site has a permissible gross floor area (GFA) of 57,900 square metres (sq m) on 16,542.7 sq m of land, which works out to a gross plot ratio of about 3.5 times.

Industry body unveils fintech accelerator and mentorship programme for asset managers

THE Digital Accelerator Programme (DAP) will allow fintech startups to work with professional mentors and develop solutions that can be rapidly commercialised.

Geopolitical tensions weigh as Singapore shares lose 1.2% on Thursday

THESE factors lent their hand in the Straits Times Index dropping 37.33 points or 1.2 per cent to 3,212.69.

Government project quotation cap raised to S$90,000

Trump-Kim summit ended abruptly over North Korea sanctions

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

Kim says would welcome US liaison office in North Korea

Australia suffers hottest summer on record, little relief in sight

Key Asia-Europe air route closed as India-Pakistan tensions rise

Feb 28, 2019
Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

Feb 28, 2019
Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

