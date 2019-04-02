About a year after its exit from South-east Asia, US ride-hailing giant Uber launched its Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore on Tuesday, with plans to expand headcount here.

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

The gas industry regulator was responding to a reader's letter, "Time for a close look into why Hyflux tanked. This was no typical business failure", published in The Business Times on March 26.

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

Prompt payments rose to slightly more than half of total payment transactions, while slow payments comprised more than a third, SCCB said in its latest quarterly report.

Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

THE strong showing by S-Reits comes on the back of growing investor interest due to the uncertain outlook of US-China trade talks, and the hunt for higher yields amid volatile global equity markets.

ExxonMobil commits to multibillion-dollar expansion of its Singapore manufacturing complex

The expanded facilities will enable the oil company to convert fuel oil and other bottom-of-the-barrel crude products into higher-value lube base stocks and distillates.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares continue uptrend, adding 0.9% on Tuesday



THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 29.27 points or 0.9 per cent to close at 3,279.78, the highest closing level in 2019.