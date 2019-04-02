You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 6:30 PM

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
About a year after its exit from South-east Asia, US ride-hailing giant Uber launched its Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore on Tuesday, with plans to expand headcount here.
AFP

Stories you might have missed

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

ABOUT a year after its exit from South-east Asia, US ride-hailing giant Uber launched its Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore on Tuesday, with plans to expand headcount here.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

The gas industry regulator was responding to a reader's letter, "Time for a close look into why Hyflux tanked. This was no typical business failure", published in The Business Times on March 26.

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

Prompt payments rose to slightly more than half of total payment transactions, while slow payments comprised more than a third, SCCB said in its latest quarterly report.

Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

THE strong showing by S-Reits comes on the back of growing investor interest due to the uncertain outlook of US-China trade talks, and the hunt for higher yields amid volatile global equity markets.

ExxonMobil commits to multibillion-dollar expansion of its Singapore manufacturing complex

The expanded facilities will enable the oil company to convert fuel oil and other bottom-of-the-barrel crude products into higher-value lube base stocks and distillates. 

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares continue uptrend, adding 0.9% on Tuesday
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 29.27 points or 0.9 per cent to close at 3,279.78, the highest closing level in 2019.

Government & Economy

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

Najib faces a laundry list of charges as 1MDB trial kicks off

Johor businesses suffering from drop in Singapore visitors: report

Fugitive tycoon fights Hong Kong bid to ease China extraditions

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

Slain Saudi journalist Khashoggi's children paid thousands by kingdom: report

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Transport

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening