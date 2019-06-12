You are here

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Private-sector economists have further lowered their 2019 growth forecast for Singapore to 2.1 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent, in the MAS' latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters, released on Wednesday.
Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast further

Private-sector economists have further lowered their 2019 growth forecast for Singapore to 2.1 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent, in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters, released on Wednesday.

Singapore retail sales continue slump in April

Singapore retail sales were down 1.8 per cent year on year in April, deepening from March's 1 per cent fall and worse than economists' expectations of a 0.2 per cent decline, according to a Department of Statistics (Singstat) release on Wednesday.

Grab eyes Singapore banking licence as MAS studies virtual banks: sources

Grab, South-east Asia's most valuable startup, is exploring a move into Singapore banking as regulators in the South-east Asian city-state consider allowing online-only banks, four people with knowledge of the process said.

Challenger shareholder says close to getting 10% veto on Digileap's S$183m exit offer

Challenger Technologies minority shareholder Pangolin Investment Management said on Wednesday that it is close to obtaining votes from the 10 per cent of shares required to block Digileap Capital’s S$183 million exit offer for the electronics retailer.

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in May, HDB rents inch up 0.1%: SRX

Rents for private non-landed homes were down 0.3 per cent in May from April, while rents for HDB flats rose slightly by 0.1 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX on Wednesday.

Two freehold commercial shophouses at Neil Road and Jalan Besar up for sale

Two freehold commercial shophouses located separately at 148 Neil Road and 114 Jalan Besar have been put up for sale via an expression of interest exercise, exclusive marketing agent CBRE said on Wednesday.

Singapore shares end flat on Wednesday amid poor showing in regional markets

Singapore equities picked up from where they left off on Tuesday, trading higher in the early session before the weight of US-China trade concerns - lingering in the background after the recent rally - and protests in Hong Kong dented investor sentiment. The Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,207.74, down 1.84 points or 0.06 per cent

Singapore retail sales continue slump in April

Extradition bill debate postponed after thousands of protesters paralyse Hong Kong's financial hub

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast further

Surprise gain in Japan's machinery orders masks cooling investment outlook

China's factory inflation slows as production eases but food prices surge

Protesters gather in Hong Kong ahead of extradition bill debate

Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Jun 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast further

Jun 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger shareholder says close to getting 10% veto on Digileap's S$183m exit offer

Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Grab eyes Singapore banking licence as MAS studies virtual banks: sources

Jun 12, 2019
Real Estate

Two freehold commercial shophouses at Neil Road and Jalan Besar up for sale

