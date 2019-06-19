The biggest of these “super penthouses” in Singapore is in Wallich Residence, with a floor area of 21,108 sq ft and a building height of 950 ft.

6 out of 11 'super penthouses' now for sale in the world are in Singapore

Out of the 11 super penthouses around the world now on the market, six are in Singapore, based on listings from 2016 to April 2019, List Sotheby’s International Realty (List SIR) said on Wednesday.

Two in five Singapore employees will look to change jobs in 2019: Randstad

Thirty-nine per cent of employees in Singapore, or roughly two in five, plan to change employers this year, and of them, 40 per cent say a ‘limited career path’ is their key motivating factor.

Singapore businesses 'moderately optimistic' on growth amid global economic slowdown: Korn Ferry poll

Global macro factors and talent shortage are the top external factors that will impact overall business performance for Singapore firms in the coming year, according to a survey by management consultant firm Korn Ferry.

Singapore companies lagging in upskilling offerings; white-collar staff say they lack expertise to do job well

Singapore employees are aware they need to upskill but believe their companies are not providing enough learning and development (L&D) opportunities, according to a survey by professional network LinkedIn.

AIA Singapore's wealth managers to get training, IBF certification meant for private bankers

AIA Singapore's wealth managers will be getting training and Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) certification similar to that of a private banker, under a partnership with Nanyang Technological University's Wealth Management Institute (WMI), the insurer said in a media statement on Wednesday.

Pan Hong acquires land for residential project in Huzhou City for 275m yuan

Mainboard-listed Pan Hong Holdings Group has made a successful 275 million yuan (S$54.4 million) bid for the land use rights of a plot located in Huzhou City in China's Zhejiang province.

The STI Today

Singapore shares soar 1.5% on Wednesday amid Trump-Xi meeting hopes

Buoyed by risk-on sentiment, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,288.17, rising 49.44 points or 1.5 per cent.