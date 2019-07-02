Real estate behemoth CapitaLand’s S$11 billion acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge from Temasek remains the largest deal in Apac ex-Japan for the first six months this year.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore sees jump in M&A value for H1 at US$17.1b; S-E Asia bucks downtrend

IN particular, real estate behemoth CapitaLand’s S$11 billion acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge from Temasek remains the largest deal in Apac ex-Japan for the first six months this year.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2: SCCB

FOR the second quarter, prompt payments accounted for less than half of total payment transactions, while slow payments accounted for more than a third of total payment transactions.

3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

OF the 34 Reits listed on the SGX, 10 are engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing, management and operation of office properties located in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, Europe and the US.

Golden Equator Capital raises US$90m in two private capital funds

THE private capital funds primarily focus on the infrastructure, energy, and financial sector, and were backed by institutional and accredited investors in Singapore, Japan and Korea, the company said on Tuesday.

Collectibles startup Mighty Jaxx raises S$2.15m in pre-Series A round

THE funds will be used for Mighty Jaxx's global expansion and development of its proprietary technology platform.

Cromwell E-Reit issues new units to raise 150m euros; distributes income to existing unitholders

NEW units in Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) started trading on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange at 9am on Tuesday, via a private placement that raised gross proceeds of some 150 million euros (S$229.6 million).

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Tuesday on profit-taking, growth concerns

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 1.46 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 3,370.80.