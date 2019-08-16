After dropping 16.3 per cent year on year in May and 17.4 per cent in June, the NODX slipped 11.2 per cent last month - against a 15.4 per cent median estimate by private sector economists.

Singapore July non-oil exports fall less sharply than previous 2 months at 11.2%

S-E Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns may emerge soon: report

SOUTH-EAST Asia saw a record number of technology-related deals as well as increasing geography and sector diversification in such investments during the first half of 2019, according to a report by venture capital (VC) firm Cento Ventures on Friday.

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

IN particular, the long end of the SGS curve has been the major beneficiary, with benchmark 30-year SGS bond yields down by almost 70 basis points (bps) since June to an all-time low of 1.87 per cent as at Thursday.

ExxonMobil, Sinanju ink charter deal for Singapore’s first LNG-powered bunker tanker

SOON to be christened Marine Vicky, the vessel will be the first bunker tanker powered mainly by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be deployed in Singapore waters, Sinanju announced on Friday.

Silkroad Nickel plans to build, operate ferronickel smelter with Shandong Xinhai

THEY are looking to develop a rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF), which will be supported by a coal-fired power plant, to produce up to 400,000 tonnes of ferronickel.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall on Friday, down 1.7% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued to trend downward, though the index ate away at a one per cent opening loss to close at 3,115.03, down 11.06 points or 0.4 per cent.