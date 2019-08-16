You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 6:48 PM

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
After dropping 16.3 per cent year on year in May and 17.4 per cent in June, the NODX slipped 11.2 per cent last month - against a 15.4 per cent median estimate by private sector economists.
AFP

Stories you might have missed

Singapore July non-oil exports fall less sharply than previous 2 months at 11.2%

AFTER dropping 16.3 per cent year on year in May and 17.4 per cent in June, the NODX slipped 11.2 per cent last month - against a 15.4 per cent median estimate by private sector economists.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

S-E Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns may emerge soon: report

SOUTH-EAST Asia saw a record number of technology-related deals as well as increasing geography and sector diversification in such investments during the first half of 2019, according to a report by venture capital (VC) firm Cento Ventures on Friday.

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

IN particular, the long end of the SGS curve has been the major beneficiary, with benchmark 30-year SGS bond yields down by almost 70 basis points (bps) since June to an all-time low of 1.87 per cent as at Thursday.

ExxonMobil, Sinanju ink charter deal for Singapore’s first LNG-powered bunker tanker

SOON to be christened Marine Vicky, the vessel will be the first bunker tanker powered mainly by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be deployed in Singapore waters, Sinanju announced on Friday.

Silkroad Nickel plans to build, operate ferronickel smelter with Shandong Xinhai

THEY are looking to develop a rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF), which will be supported by a coal-fired power plant, to produce up to 400,000 tonnes of ferronickel.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall on Friday, down 1.7% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued to trend downward, though the index ate away at a one per cent opening loss to close at 3,115.03, down 11.06 points or 0.4 per cent. 

 

 

Government & Economy

Malaysia central bank eases foreign exchange rules, could benefit bond investors

Thailand plans US$10b economic boost to hit 3% growth

Money FM podcast: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?

Indonesia president formally proposes relocating capital to Borneo

Malaysia's economy grows 4.9% year-on-year in Q2, faster than forecast

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

singapore.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

BP_HSBC_160819_76.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worrying about Hong Kong banks as protests roll on

BP_Li Ka-shing_160819_67.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Life & Culture

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly