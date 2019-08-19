GIC will acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LLITST) from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Lendlease. LLITST holds assets located in the Barangaroo Office Precinct in the Sydney Central Business District.

GIC to acquire 25.1% stake in Lendlease's A$4.3b Sydney office property trust

GIC will acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LLITST) from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Lendlease Group, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

Rex International has US$70.8m war chest; eyes monetising Oman asset by end-2019

Oilfield services firm Rex International Holding on Monday said it has a war chest of about US$70.8 million comprising cash, cash equivalents and quoted investments as at June 30, 2019, and plans to monetise its Oman asset by end-2019.

Ardmore Medical puts IPO plans on hold

Ardmore Medical Group, which specialises in orthopaedic surgery, aesthetics and pain management, on Monday said it has decided to put its IPO (initial public offering) plans on hold in view of "ongoing developments to its business" and the "current market conditions and geopolitical climate".

MCT to benefit from remaking Greater Southern Waterfront: DBS

DBS Group Research on Monday noted that the goverment's efforts to rejuvenate the Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW) area offers significant opportunities for developers, with Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) standing to gain as VivoCity, which is owned by the trust, is likely to remain the "bedrock of the GSW rejuvenation".

Shell launches Singapore's first electric vehicle charging points at petrol stations

Shell has become the first fuel retailer here to offer electric vehicle charging points at its stations.Following what it has done in its network in Britain, the Netherlands and China, the Dutch oil giant has equipped its Sengkang station - at 61 Sengkang East Road - with a 50kW direct current (DC) fast-charger.

Over 90% of fintech firms in Singapore still looking to hire: Poll

Some 94 per cent of fintech firms in Singapore intend to expand their current workforce within the next 12 months, according to a survey released on Monday.

Singapore shares add 0.4% on China policy support, trade talks hopes

Singapore equities tracked last Friday's Wall Street gains, and like its Asian counterparts, also rode tailwinds from the Chinese central bank's rate reform and positives from the US-China trade front. The Straits Times Index (STI) got the week off to a positive start, finishing at 3,128.45, adding 13.42 points or 0.4 per cent.