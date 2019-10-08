Overall condominium resale prices rose 0.8 per cent in September from a year ago.

Singapore condo resale prices edge up in September; units sold drop again: SRX

OVERALL condominium resale prices rose 0.8 per cent in September from a year ago.

Singdollar could weaken to 1.42 per USD by year end: DBS

THE Singapore dollar (SGD) is poised to fall further to 1.42 per US dollar (USD) by the year end, amid weakness in the yuan, an intractable trade war and disappointing Singapore growth data, said DBS analysts.

Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans

THE hike is the maximum allowed in this year's formula, and the biggest percentage jump since 1998 - driven largely by a spike in fuel and energy costs.

ARA Private Funds inks more than US$460m of property deals in H1 2019

SUBJECT to due diligence, APF is also scheduled to sign a further US$700 million of pipeline assets by the fourth quarter this year.

Digital payments startup Rapyd bags remittance licence in Singapore

THE remittance licence will enable Rapyd's corporate customers to extend digital payments services to their networks, that is, enabling them to send and receive money across over 100 countries globally in more than 160 currencies.

Lack of talent is biggest gap in South-east Asia tech space: EDB executive

EVEN as opportunities abound, the region lacks senior product managers and engineers partly because it does not have a history of building “brilliant” tech systems.

Singapore shares gain 0.4% on Tuesday despite US-China trade worries

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,110.85, adding 11.37 points or 0.4 per cent on Tuesday.