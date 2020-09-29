You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Even as Americans grew richer, inequality persisted

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 7:31 AM

rk_US-house_290920.jpg
American families shored up their savings substantially between 2016 and 2019, according to US Federal Reserve data released on Monday, but wealth inequality remained stubbornly high - and that was before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] American families shored up their savings substantially between 2016 and 2019, according to US Federal Reserve data released on Monday, but wealth inequality remained stubbornly high - and that was before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Median net worth climbed by 18 per cent in those three years, the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances showed, as median family income increased by 5 per cent.

The survey, which began in 1989, is released every three years and is the gold standard in data about the financial circumstances of households. It offers the most up-to-date and comprehensive snapshot of everything from savings to stock ownership across demographic groups.

The figures tell a story of improving personal finances fuelled by income gains and rising home prices, the legacy of the longest US economic expansion on record, one that had pushed the unemployment rate to a half-century low and bolstered wages for those earning the least.

Yet many Americans had less in savings than they did before the last recession a decade ago and yawning gaps persisted - the share of wealth owned by the top 1 per cent of households was still near a three-decade high.

SEE ALSO

Pelosi says White House has to offer more on stimulus for a deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Nearly all of the data in the 2019 survey were collected before the onset of the coronavirus. Economists worry that progress for disadvantaged workers has probably reversed in recent months as the pandemic-related shutdowns threw millions of people out of work.

Employment remains sharply depressed compared with before the pandemic, leaving many households in a more precarious position.

Stock market indices have rebounded, which should help to support household wealth, but the benefits will mostly accrue to the rich. Only about half of Americans hold stocks, the survey showed.

"Without a doubt, it will worsen," Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a former Fed economist, said of inequality.

"We know that the skew of the unemployment is toward lower-income, more economically vulnerable people."

In 1989, the top 1 per cent of wealth holders held about 30 per cent of the nation's net worth. That had jumped to nearly 40 per cent in 2016 and was little changed in the latest survey, Fed economists said.

While wealth did climb slightly for those in the bottom half of the distribution, the poorer half of American families held just about 1 per cent of the nation's savings in 2019, the Fed data and a related report showed.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 07:35 AM
Garage

Direct listings to take centre stage as Palantir, Asana debut

[NEW YORK] It's been more than a year since any company chose to go public via a direct listing. This week, there...

Sep 29, 2020 07:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman consumer chief to give up post in leadership change

[NEW YORK] The executive who helped guide Goldman Sachs Group's embrace of Main Street is giving up his post in a...

Sep 29, 2020 07:17 AM
Transport

United Airlines pilots approve pay cut to avoid job losses

[CHICAGO] United Airlines' pilots agreed to accept lower minimum pay guarantees to prevent almost 4,000 of their...

Sep 29, 2020 07:07 AM
Garage

Penny stock's 1,500% rise fuelled by Reddit leaves CEO dumbfounded

[SYDNEY] A meteoric rally in an Australian penny stock is fast unravelling after confounding not just market...

Sep 29, 2020 06:06 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi says White House has to offer more on stimulus for a deal

[WASHINGTON] US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the White House will have to agree to "much more" spending for a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.