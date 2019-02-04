You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed's Kashkari: Rate hike pause keeps US growth on track

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 8:16 AM

BP_Federal Reserve_040219_49.jpg
The Federal Reserve's decision to stop raising interest rates puts a "fundamentally healthy" US economy on track to further growth, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari suggested on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PORTLAND] The Federal Reserve's decision to stop raising interest rates puts a "fundamentally healthy" US economy on track to further growth, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari suggested on Sunday.

"I think we still have room to run in the US economy," Mr Kashkari said at a town hall at a church in Long Lake, Minnesota.

"The US economy is fundamentally healthy," he added. The event was closed, but an audio recording was distributed afterward.

"We at the Fed cannot control if Europe has a crisis, or if China has a hard landing, but we can control our own mistakes; so if we can avoid tapping the brakes prematurely, I think the expansion can continue."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, the Fed discarded a promise to keep raising rates, and instead pledged patience on further policy change. The dovish shift was cheered by financial markets, but sounded to some analysts like a warning of economic weakness ahead.

The decision also appeared to deliver President Donald Trump what he had been demanding in tweets and interviews for the past several months - a stop to what he termed the Fed's "crazy" round of interest rate hikes that in his view were undercutting the growth he has sought to foster.

The Fed has been raising rates since December 2015, including four times last year, to a current range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Mr Kashkari's comments put a positive spin on last week's decision.

"I think there are more people out there who want to work; let's let the economy continue to strengthen and if we see signs then, wages pick up, inflation picks up, we can always tap the brakes then; let's just not tap the brakes prematurely," Mr Kashkari said.

It is a view Mr Kashkari has staked out repeatedly over the past couple of years, but only recently has it been adopted by his policy-setting colleagues.

There are some risks, including slowing growth in China and confusion surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union, he said. Optimism fueled early last year by Mr Trump's hefty tax cuts has eroded amid mounting concern over trade tariffs, Mr Kashkari said, keeping some businesses from making investments.

Still, he said, the US economic outlook was strong. As long as there are no signs the economy is overheating, he said, the Fed should not risk pushing short-term rates above long-term ones, creating a so-called inverted yield curve that would herald a recession.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China's services sector moderates in January but still solid: Caixin PMI

Pentagon to deploy 3,750 extra US forces to border with Mexico

Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after US$50b overseas push

Foreign businesses fret as China fast-tracks investment law

Erdogan says Turkey keeping 'low-level' contact with Syria

UK PM May will seek 'pragmatic' solution to Brexit deal in Brussels

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

BT_20190204_RCCOL4_3686785.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening