Fed's Powell says 'medical metrics' most important data for US economy now: CBS

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 8:04 AM

ym-jerome-180520.jpg
The most important data for the US economy right now are the "medical metrics" around the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell said Sunday night in broadcast remarks where he outlined the likely need for three to six more months of government financial help for firms and families.
PHOTO: AFP

