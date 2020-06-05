You are here

Firms that 'disguise' layoffs could have JSS wage support withdrawn: Josephine Teo

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Companies found to have disguised their retrenchments could have their wage support and work pass privileges withdrawn, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday.
COMPANIES found to have disguised their retrenchments could have their wage support and work pass privileges withdrawn, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday.

"Even during the Covid-19 period, whatever the termination of employment is called, an employee is...

