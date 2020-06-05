Firms that 'disguise' layoffs could have JSS wage support withdrawn: Josephine Teo

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
COMPANIES found to have disguised their retrenchments could have their wage support and work pass privileges withdrawn, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday.
"Even during the Covid-19 period, whatever the termination of employment is called, an employee is...
