You are here

Home > Government & Economy

First S$7b in Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies to be paid from Wednesday

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:00 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

EMPLOYERS are to get the first tranche of wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme, with more than S$7 billion to be disbursed, from Wednesday.

More than 140,000 employers - as well as 1.9 million of their citizen and permanent-resident workers - are expected to benefit from the upcoming payout, said the Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore in a joint statement.

The Jobs Support Scheme was unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his February Budget and twice enhanced thereafter. Under it, the government will foot the bill for part of local employees’ monthly wages for the nine months from October 2019 to July 2020.

After this tranche, the next two rounds of wage subsidies are to be paid in July and in October.

As the Covid-19 pandemic worsened in March, Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, set aside S$15.1 billion to cover at least 25 per cent of the first S$4,600 on each local worker’s pay cheque.

SEE ALSO

India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight Covid-19

There is a higher co-funding threshold of 50 per cent for food-services companies and 75 per cent for businesses in the aviation and tourism industries, which were deemed more badly affected by the spread of the deadly and highly contagious Covid-19 illness.

Mr Heng later committed to covering an expanded 75 per cent of local wages for all sectors for the month of April, to soothe the blow to businesses from month-long workplace closure measures.

The ongoing wage payouts will be credited directly to the registered bank accounts of employers that earlier signed up for PayNow Corporate or have ongoing Giro arrangements with the taxman.

Companies that have not set up these payment modes will receive cheques from April 23.

Government & Economy

India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight Covid-19

Indonesia set to bring 34m people under partial lockdown

South Koreans head to polls despite global pandemic

Italian debt remains under pressure due to Eurogroup, supply

2.65m Singaporeans eligible to vote in next GE, updated voter rolls open for online inspection

Top China official to Hong Kong urges national security law 'as soon as possible'

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 04:31 PM
Government & Economy

India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight Covid-19

[NEW DELHI] India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of Covid-19...

Apr 15, 2020 04:25 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia set to bring 34m people under partial lockdown

[JAKARTA] Indonesia expanded a partial lockdown to more areas near Jakarta, the epicentre of the country's...

Apr 15, 2020 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong equities finished lower Wednesday despite an overnight rebound on Wall Street prompted by...

Apr 15, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

South Koreans head to polls despite global pandemic

[SEOUL] South Korean voters turned out in force Wednesday despite the coronavirus threat, putting on compulsory face...

Apr 15, 2020 04:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Italian debt remains under pressure due to Eurogroup, supply

[LONDON] Italian bonds remained under pressure on Wednesday due to continued disappointment with the Eurogroup's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.