First S$7b in Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies to be paid from Wednesday

EMPLOYERS are to get the first tranche of wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme, with more than S$7 billion to be disbursed, from Wednesday.

More than 140,000 employers - as well as 1.9 million of their citizen and permanent-resident workers - are expected to benefit from the upcoming payout, said the Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore in a joint statement.

The Jobs Support Scheme was unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his February Budget and twice enhanced thereafter. Under it, the government will foot the bill for part of local employees’ monthly wages for the nine months from October 2019 to July 2020.

After this tranche, the next two rounds of wage subsidies are to be paid in July and in October.

As the Covid-19 pandemic worsened in March, Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, set aside S$15.1 billion to cover at least 25 per cent of the first S$4,600 on each local worker’s pay cheque.

There is a higher co-funding threshold of 50 per cent for food-services companies and 75 per cent for businesses in the aviation and tourism industries, which were deemed more badly affected by the spread of the deadly and highly contagious Covid-19 illness.

Mr Heng later committed to covering an expanded 75 per cent of local wages for all sectors for the month of April, to soothe the blow to businesses from month-long workplace closure measures.

The ongoing wage payouts will be credited directly to the registered bank accounts of employers that earlier signed up for PayNow Corporate or have ongoing Giro arrangements with the taxman.

Companies that have not set up these payment modes will receive cheques from April 23.