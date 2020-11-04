Fresh recession fears as Europe enters new lockdowns

Get our introductory offer at only
[BRUSSELS] New lockdowns across Europe will seriously affect a nascent economic recovery, but not hurt as badly as during the first coronavirus wave last spring, top officials said on Tuesday.
"The tightening of containment measures will evidently have an impact on economic activity," the...
