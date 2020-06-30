You are here

GE2020: DPM Heng Swee Keat to anchor PAP team against WP at East Coast GRC

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:32 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

PAP East Coast GRC - PG.jpg
PAP candidates heading into St Anthony's Canossian Primary School.
BT PHOTO: TAY PEK GEK

TWO political parties, the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Workers' Party (WP), nominated their slates of candidates for the keenly watched East Coast GRC on Tuesday.

The PAP nominees are Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, 58; as well as incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs)...

