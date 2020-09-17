You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GovTech licenses smart thermal scanner software to SMEs, non-profit organisation

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 1:24 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

THE Government Technology Agency (GovTech) has licensed the software for SPOTON, a smart thermal scanner for mass temperature screening, to four Singapore-based distributors, it said on Thursday.

The distributors are non-profit organisation Extra.Ordinary People, and three small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - ADERA Global, Scanmed Technology (Singapore) and SmartScan Machine.

The agency said as more venues reopen over the next few months, places with high footfall, such as malls, offices and places of worship, will need a seamless and fast temperature screening process to minimise congestion.

Hence, it has licensed out the software to help meet public demand for an "affordable, accurate and effective" automated temperature screening solution, it added.

Under the licensing agreement, GovTech will provide SPOTON version 1.0 software to the four distributors for free, and provide training and technical support.

SEE ALSO

UOB issues S$120m green loan to The Farrer Park Company to refinance integrated complex

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The distributors will, in turn, purchase the necessary hardware and hire staff to assemble the scanners and provide after-sales support to customers. They will set their own selling prices, but must comply with GovTech's requirements for the hardware used in the assembly, the agency said.

It added that Extra.Ordinary People has committed to providing work for individuals with special needs - such as those on the autistic spectrum and with disabilities - and those from lower-income groups, who will be trained to assemble the thermal scanners.

SPOTON was first developed by GovTech in February. By integrating SPOTON's deep learning-based software with low-cost, off-the-shelf hardware such as an RGB-Depth camera, long-wave infrared camera and printed circuit board, the agency said it has developed an "affordable, robust and accurate" temperature screening solution.

The scanner can screen up to 10 people at any one time, with an accuracy range of between 0.3°C and 0.5°C in indoor and outdoor environments, it added.

SPOTON will trigger an alarm and send an email alert to the venue operator if an individual's temperature exceeds a pre-defined threshold of 37.5°C. It can also detect and indicate when an individual is not wearing a face mask, GovTech said. Since April, GovTech has worked with other government agencies to deploy 50 SPOTON units at various locations, including the Supreme Court, Ministry of Education headquarters, Our Tampines Hub, Changi Exhibition Centre community isolation facility, HDB branch offices and mosques, it added.

GovTech senior director (Smart Nation Platform Solutions) Lim Chinn Hwa said the agency had received numerous queries from public agencies and private companies on purchasing SPOTON. However, it believes the solution can "serve a larger public good", and decided to license the software to private and non-profit companies to commercialise and scale it to meet urgent demand.

"In doing so, we also hope to grow the capabilities of our SMEs, foster a more vibrant local Information and communications technology industry and at the same time, strengthen public-private sector partnerships to collectively keep citizens safe from Covid-19," Mr Lim added.

GovTech said it will consider extending the SPOTON version 1.0 software licence to other companies interested in distributing the thermal scanners. It is working on a second version of the software with more advanced features, such as pose recognition, heart rate and oxygen saturation measurements. This version is expected to be ready in the first quarter of 2021.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 01:36 PM
Government & Economy

BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b

THE Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Thursday said it has reduced its forecast for this year's projected...

Sep 17, 2020 01:21 PM
Technology

Australian regulator dares Facebook to block news content

[SYDNEY] Facebook will be "weakened" if it stops Australians from sharing news so the company can avoid paying for...

Sep 17, 2020 01:09 PM
Consumer

Japan government contacted Toshiba shareholders before AGM: sources

[TOKYO] Japan's government contacted several foreign shareholders in Toshiba Corp ahead of the conglomerate's annual...

Sep 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Garage

ByteDance is playing chicken with Trump on TikTok

[TAIPEI] There have been enough leaks over the past few days to get a sense of what the TikTok-Oracle deal looks...

Sep 17, 2020 12:08 PM
Transport

Thai Aug domestic car sales drop 12.1% y-o-y: industry federation

[BANGKOK] Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 15th straight month in August, falling 12.1 per cent from a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Asian airlines turn to 'flights to nowhere' to get travellers back in the skies

Singapore stocks rise at Thursday's open after upbeat exports data; STI up 0.2%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.