You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Heartland businesses see revenue growth as consumer spending shifts from city to suburbs

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 7:28 PM

AK_hl_1211.jpg
Businesses in the heartlands are likely to see continued increases in revenue, as consumer spending has shifted from the city to the suburbs.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] Businesses in the heartlands are likely to see continued increases in revenue, as consumer spending has shifted from the city to the suburbs.

So long as work-from-home arrangements and safe distancing measures persist, this trend will likely continue, said researchers at the Asia Competitiveness Institute (ACI), a local think tank in the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. "What we are seeing is a redistribution of the business landscape. During the circuit breaker, there was a 2 per cent increase in spending in the suburbs, as compared to pre-pandemic figures," said Xie Taojun, senior research fellow at the ACI.

Dr Xie was speaking at an online panel discussion on how consumer patterns have shifted during the pandemic, organised by the Institute on Thursday (Nov 12).

Dr Xie's research on consumer trends during the pandemic was conducted based on anonymised data provided to the ACI by Mastercard.

The researchers tracked spending patterns from April 7 to June 30 - which covered the entire circuit breaker period and two weeks into Phase 2 of Singapore's re-opening.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

They found that overall spending in the central business district and the city took a hit, while heartland districts, particularly in western Singapore, recorded a boost in retail.

Areas in eastern Singapore, centring around industrial areas like Changi Business Park, also saw a drop in consumer spending. "These findings were as expected, as spending during the circuit breaker shifted to more densely-populated residential areas. Customers began to patronise stores around them more often too, when they began to work from home," Dr Xie said.

He added that this redistribution of spending will become a lasting norm if office space in the central region remains lesser-used. In addition, it will take tourists returning to retail spaces - perhaps as a result of air travel bubbles - to bring up spending levels in the city.

The study also showed that consumers have become very accustomed to online spending.

Dr Xie told The Straits Times that there was a shift towards online spending during the circuit breaker, but no significant drop in the level of spending even as stores opened. This showed that even when given the opportunity to shop in person at brick-and-mortar retailers, people still chose to go online. "Whether this is the new normal is yet to be seen, but it is clear that people have become used to online payments, and this will persist for some time," Dr Xie said. "Businesses could recalibrate parts of their business models to accommodate online or cashless payments, and pay attention to consumer behaviour and spending trends," he added.

Panellists at the ACI's webinar on Thursday also noted that countries who were handling the pandemic well were seeing a marked rebound in retail spending."Based on the September retail sales growth numbers, what's clear for Asia is that countries who have done a good job controlling the pandemic have seen a strong domestic recovery," said Ling Hai, co-president for Asia-Pacific at Mastercard, citing numbers from CEIC Data, a global database of market data.

Mr Ling cited the examples of Taiwan, which saw a 5.8 per cent retail sales growth, and South Korea, which attained a 3.2 per cent growth in retail sales in September - numbers which were comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Singapore - which in 2019 clocked an average of negative 8.4 per cent in domestic retail sales growth - saw these numbers worsen to negative 12.9 per cent in September this year. "The challenges that remain hinge mainly on cross-border travel, as economies remain vulnerable and exposed to international trade and tourism," Mr Ling said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK considering sanctions over Chinese breach on Hong Kong

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore moves up a notch to rank ninth in world talent ranking

China says will quicken special funds spending to support economy

Typhoon shuts Manila as flood cripples cities

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro back in black with S$21.7m net profit in Q3, thanks to government relief

TRANSPORT operator ComfortDelGro managed net profit of S$21.7 million for the third quarter ended 30 Sept, down 69...

Nov 12, 2020 07:22 PM
Government & Economy

UK considering sanctions over Chinese breach on Hong Kong

[LONDON] Britain will carefully consider whether to impose sanctions on officials in China and Hong Kong after...

Nov 12, 2020 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit Q3 distributable income up 15.8% with contribution from merger

THE distributable income of OUE Commercial Reit (C-Reit) rose 15.8 per cent year on year to S$34.2 million for the...

Nov 12, 2020 07:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Thai central bank agrees on cap for commercial banks' 2020 dividends payments

[BANGKOK] The Bank of Thailand (BOT) on Thursday said commercial banks could pay dividends this year not greater...

Nov 12, 2020 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is proposing to issue up to S$850 million in the principal amount of bonds, convertible...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Manhattan landlords woo apartment-seekers with record freebies

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for