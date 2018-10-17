Helping Singapore overcome its limitation: Chan Chun Sing

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INDUSTRY 4.0 can help Singapore to transcend its conventional limitations of size and manpower to vie on the world stage, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday morning.
"Industry 4.0 is about computing power, data, and connectivity. These are
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg