You are here

Home > Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000 blood donors has been fined S$120,000.

Forensic investigations showed that the number of records - including personal details such as identity card and mobile phone numbers - that had been leaked was between 236,023 to 328,546, according to a decision by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) published on Tuesday.

Secur Solutions Group, in helping the authority to develop, maintain and enhance the queue-management system for blood donors, stored the files containing copies of the database in a storage server that was designated for the purposes of testing and development.

However, it did not secure the server, which was accessible through the Internet, because the server was not intended to be used to store personal data or other confidential information.

Secur also did not actively patch or update the server's system, and the router to which the server was connected did not have a perimeter firewall setup.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A cyber security specialist discovered last March that he could access the personal data in the database through that Secur server. The company cut off access to the server soon after, and took other remedial actions.

It notified the PDPC about its transgression.

Secur had requested that it pay the S$120,000 in instalments on the grounds that paying it all at one go would compromise its cash flow. It also said that it had taken professional advice on and invested in data protection and cyber security measures.

The commission declined the request to pay the penalty in instalments because the company had failed to show documentary proof that making the payment in a lump sum would cause it financial strain.

Singapore passed the amended data-protection law early this month, giving the PDPC the power to impose harsher fines and to hold organisations accountable. A company that infringes the Personal Data Protection Act can be fined up to 10 per cent of its annual turnover in Singapore or S$1 million, whichever is higher.

The current cap for financial penalties is S$1 million.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China set to be lone major economy to show growth this year

Despite pandemic, Thailand is set to lead the region with 30 IPOs

Wider shared framework will cut quarantine

Business travel still low, stay-home notice a hurdle

US GDP skyrockets by unrevised annual rate of 33.1% in Q3, matching estimates

Sunak warns of 2.6m unemployed as UK faces historic recession

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 06:50 AM
Technology

US extends TikTok sale deadline to Dec 4

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury on Wednesday said it had extended by seven days the November 27 deadline given to the...

Nov 26, 2020 06:46 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon to cut up to 300 jobs in Canada

[BENGALURU] US oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it plans to reduce up to 300 positions in Canada as part...

Nov 26, 2020 06:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rallies past eight-month high on US crude inventory draw, vaccine hopes

[NEW YORK] Oil prices climbed nearly 2 per cent to their highest in more than eight months on Wednesday, as data...

Nov 26, 2020 06:41 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end four-day winning streak as vaccine rally cools

[BENGALURU] European shares ended lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits following sharp gains earlier this...

Nov 26, 2020 06:38 AM
Stocks

US: Dow retreats from 30,000-point record, Nasdaq at new high

[NEW YORK] One day after crossing the 30,000-point mark for the first time ever, the Dow retreated at the close of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for