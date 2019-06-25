You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iceland poised to cut rates again to help economy

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 9:43 AM

nwy_Iceland_250619_45_2x.jpg
Iceland is leading the way in interest rate cuts as the tiny North Atlantic island seeks to head off a recession amid a slump in its tourism industry.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[REYKJAVIK] Iceland is leading the way in interest rate cuts as the tiny North Atlantic island seeks to head off a recession amid a slump in its tourism industry.

Analysts anticipate a cut of at least a quarter point on Wednesday, followed by several more later this year. Iceland in May became the first country in western Europe to cut rates, lowering its benchmark by 50 basis points, to 4 per cent.

The country is struggling in the wake of the collapse of Wow Air, which has choked off tourism arrivals. That, coupled with a failed capelin fishing season, is threatening to plunge Iceland into the worst recession since its economic collapse a decade ago.

The emergency adjustments will also help Iceland get closer in line with its neighbours, according to Asgeir Brynjar Torfason, an assistant professor at the University of Iceland - School of Business and a member of the Icelandic Fiscal Council.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The historically narrow-minded focus of the central bank on keeping interest rates here much higher than in the international neighborhood can be more damaging than helpful," he said in an interview in Reykjavik. The higher rates add pressure on the krona and also put Icelandic companies at a disadvantage, he said.

In its decision this week, the bank will need to factor in a weakening krona - and the inflation it brings - against the potential for a deepening recession.

It will likely be Governor Mar Gudmundsson's last move as head of the central bank before his successor takes over on Aug 20.

The new governor will have an expanded mandate to also oversee financial stability, after the country's financial regulator was folded into the central bank as part of new legislation passed this month.

The central bank chief will also need to take heed of a recent wage agreement between unions and employees, which includes a clause that links pay levels to rate moves.

The agreement and "a general economic decline of GDP growth that could soon become recessionary" all point "toward lowering the interest rate this week and even more later this year," said Prof Torfason.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trade negotiators hold talks ahead of Xi-Trump meeting

Rebellion stirs in Sweden against system that keeps wages down

Trump on rape accuser: 'She's not my type'

Peru's defence minister dies of heart attack at 71

Student debt a 'life sentence' for millions of Americans

Trump right to say US military 'has no business' in Gulf: Iran's Zarif

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Must Read

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Jun 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS Holdings, ISR Capital, United Food

BT_20190625_TXCHINA_3817323.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Opinion

Why China's not for turning, and its tiff with the US is going to change everything

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening