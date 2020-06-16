IMDA chief to step down in lead-up to general election

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
TAN Kiat How, chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), will step down on Saturday, June 20.
He is the latest in a string of senior public servants to have recently left their posts. Party sources have tipped them to enter politics under the...
