IMF approves US$5b in aid to Ukraine: statement

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 6:36 AM

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund has approved a US$5 billion aid package for Ukraine with an immediate release of US$2.1 billion, the institution announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The new 18-month programme "aims to help Ukraine to cope with Covid-19 pandemic challenges," the Fund said in a statement published on its website. The program was agreed in principle on May 21 but has now received the green light from the body's board of directors.

