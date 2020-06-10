You are here
IMF approves US$5b in aid to Ukraine: statement
[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund has approved a US$5 billion aid package for Ukraine with an immediate release of US$2.1 billion, the institution announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The new 18-month programme "aims to help Ukraine to cope with Covid-19 pandemic challenges," the Fund said in a statement published on its website. The program was agreed in principle on May 21 but has now received the green light from the body's board of directors.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes