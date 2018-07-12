You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF not encouraged after Brazil visit

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 10:51 AM

[WASHINGTON[ International Monetary Fund (IMF) experts wrapped up a technical visit to Brazil, warning Wednesday that they were forecasting "uninspiring" economic growth for Latin America's biggest economy.

"The economy is performing below its potential, public debt is high and rising, and, even more importantly, medium-term growth prospects remain uninspiring," the IMF said in a preliminary note to its final report.

The final report on the results of the visit, made under article IV of the financial institution, will still take a few weeks to be completed.

This note with preliminary data indicates that Brazil's economy could grow about 1.8 per cent, supported mainly by "domestic consumption and investment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The forecast is far worse than the 2.3 per cent that the IMF itself had predicted in May.

IMF experts said Brazil's economic recovery is still underway but faces "significant risks" due to "uncertainty about the continuity of the reforms and the current tightening of global financial conditions," the IMF said.

It was sobering news for Brazil's politicians as the country gears up for an October presidential election.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hunt for Jho Low, wanted in connection with 1MDB probe, shifts to West Indies

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

South Korea says US-China trade war may hit exports of intermediary goods

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
4 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
5 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

colin-coe-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Transport

COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected

colin-coe-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening