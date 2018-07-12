IMF not encouraged after Brazil visit

[WASHINGTON[ International Monetary Fund (IMF) experts wrapped up a technical visit to Brazil, warning Wednesday that they were forecasting "uninspiring" economic growth for Latin America's biggest economy.

"The economy is performing below its potential, public debt is high and rising, and, even more importantly, medium-term growth prospects remain uninspiring," the IMF said in a preliminary note to its final report.

The final report on the results of the visit, made under article IV of the financial institution, will still take a few weeks to be completed.

This note with preliminary data indicates that Brazil's economy could grow about 1.8 per cent, supported mainly by "domestic consumption and investment."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The forecast is far worse than the 2.3 per cent that the IMF itself had predicted in May.

IMF experts said Brazil's economic recovery is still underway but faces "significant risks" due to "uncertainty about the continuity of the reforms and the current tightening of global financial conditions," the IMF said.

It was sobering news for Brazil's politicians as the country gears up for an October presidential election.

AFP