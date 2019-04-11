You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF's Lagarde says Brexit extension avoids 'terrible outcome'

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 11:22 PM

doc74vl8iyxhxv1gy2jsjwn_doc74vl96pl3u1wb32fie8.jpg
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the delay of Britain's separation from the European Union avoids the "terrible outcome" of a "no-deal" Brexit that would further pressure the global economy.
EPA

[WASHINGTON] International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the delay of Britain's separation from the European Union avoids the "terrible outcome" of a "no-deal" Brexit that would further pressure the global economy.

Ms Lagarde told a news conference, however, that the arrangement will prolong uncertainty and won't resolve the issues between Britain and the EU.

"At least UK is not leaving on April 12 without a deal. It gives time for continued discussions between the various parties involved in the UK. It probably gives time for economic agents to better prepare for all options, particularly industrialists and workers, in order to try to secure their future," Ms Lagarde said.

"A no-deal Brexit would have been a terrible outcome."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US charges WikiLeaks founder Assange with conspiracy

US economy 'healthy' from a monetary policy perspective

US labour market tightening; inflation pressures moderate

Britain's May seeks to sell new Brexit delay at home

Millennials hurt most by middle class squeeze: OECD

Assange arrested after Ecuador withdraws asylum protection

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Are developer debt fears overblown?
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_62.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

doc74vg5uqmoz8cb552oso_doc74da5nfwiblp38atax9.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 11, 2019
Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

doc74v0of2m3up1glxim4wy_doc704doyflgc51gt92eop.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Garage

Carousell valued at over US$550 million following deal with Naspers' OLX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening