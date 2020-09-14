Israel announces 3-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
[JERUSALEM] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday the government would impose a three-week nationwide lockdown in a bid to quell soaring novel coronavirus cases.
"Today in the government meeting we reached a decision on a strict (lockdown) plan for three weeks, with an...
