Israel 'closes skies' to air travel to prevent virus spread

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 6:46 AM

Israel on Sunday announced a week-long ban on most incoming and outgoing flights in a bid to slow the spread of new variants of the novel coronavirus.
[JERUSALEM] Israel on Sunday announced a week-long ban on most incoming and outgoing flights in a bid to slow the spread of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

The measure will begin at midnight from Monday into Tuesday and remain in effect until Sunday, a statement from the prime...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for