You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan business mood sours, tough year seen ahead: Reuters Tankan

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 9:07 AM

SL_jt_190219_52.jpg
The worsening business sentiment underscores the risks Japan's economy - the world's third-largest - faces this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese business sentiment worsened in February to levels last seen in late 2016, the Reuters Tankan poll showed, in a sign companies took a hit from weakening demand both at home and abroad in the face of slowing global growth and trade friction.

The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely watched quarterly tankan survey, found manufacturers' mood sliding for a fourth straight month and service-sector morale falling for the first time in four months.

The worsening business sentiment underscores the risks Japan's economy - the world's third-largest - faces this year, including an intensifying US-China trade war and a planned nationwide sales tax hike in October.

Both manufacturers' and non-manufacturers' sentiment is expected to slip further over the coming three months, boding ill for the central bank's key tankan survey due next in April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Capital expenditure is being put off due to the US-China trade war and slowdown in Chinese economy," a manager of a machinery maker wrote in the survey.

Managers of 266 firms responded on condition of anonymity in the Reuters poll of 480 large and midsize companies, conducted Feb 1-14.

"Business conditions are not so good because of slumping private consumption at home and a slowdown in the Chinese economy," a manager of a textile maker wrote in the survey.

The sentiment index for manufacturers fell to 13 in February from 18 seen in the previous month, dragged down by electrical machinery makers and industrial materials producers including oil refinery, steel and chemicals, the Reuters Tankan showed.

The index marked the weakest reading since October 2016, and is expected to fall further to 12 in May.

The service-sector index dropped sharply to 22 in February from 31 in the previous month, weighed by retailers, a worrying sign for consumption, which makes up about 60 per cent of the economy. The index is seen falling further to 20 in May.

Fragile consumer spending could be a source of concern for policymakers who are taking steps to ensure the twice-delayed sales tax hike to 10 per cent from the current 8 percent will go ahead in October, as the 2014 tax hike hit consumers hard.

Japan's economy rebounded in the fourth quarter as business and consumer spending pulled back from the slump caused by natural disasters, although analysts expect trade friction and a planned sales tax hike to dampen growth in 2019.

The BOJ's last tankan in December showed the business mood held steady from three months ago, but companies saw conditions worsening ahead as the US-Sino trade war and slowdown in China - Japan's largest trading partner - hurts corporate activity.

The Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A negative figure means pessimists outnumber optimists.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New round of US-China trade talks begins on Tuesday

Sixteen US states sue Trump over border wall emergency

Huawei founder says Huawei CFO arrest was politically motivated: BBC

UK manufacturers warn of "catastrophic" no-deal Brexit

Trump tells Venezuela military to back Guaido or 'lose everything'

EU's Juncker expects Trump to refrain from imposing higher tariffs on cars

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_NC_190219_46.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Procurri, Nordic Group, Sasseur Reit, Vibrant Group, Natural Cool

BT_20190219_SMEROBOT_3700073.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Simplifying schemes for SMEs a key focus: industry watchers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening