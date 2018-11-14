You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan economy shrinks 0.3% in July-September

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 8:21 AM

21956901_H645523[1].jpg
Japan's economy shrank in the three months to September, official data showed Wednesday, after a string of natural disasters hit consumer spending and exports.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan's economy shrank in the three months to September, official data showed Wednesday, after a string of natural disasters hit consumer spending and exports.

Gross domestic product for the July-September period contracted 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter, reversing growth of 0.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, according to the government's Cabinet Office.

A number of natural disasters dampened personal consumption, company investment and exports, said Katsunori Kitakura, lead strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

"Natural disasters forced consumers to stay indoors and halted factory operations, which led to a slowdown in production and investment activities," he said in a commentary ahead of the data release.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japan was hit by several natural disasters this summer, including massive flooding in western regions due to torrential rains, a typhoon that inundated a major international airport, and an earthquake in the north that disrupted supply lines.

The temporary closure of the Kansai International Airport led to a fall in tourism and overseas shipments, Mr Kitakura said.

But he anticipated a rebound in the last quarter of the year thanks to a broadly solid global economy.

"Going forward, we remain optimistic that the economy will improve. While we remain cautious on China-US trade, the global economy continues to show solid growth and exports should continue to rise," he said.

SMBC Nikko Securities also said in an earlier report that "natural disasters are likely to have dampened exports of goods and spending by foreign visitors as well as personal consumption".

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump advisor's Wall Street criticism 'way off base': official

US lawmakers return to work, spending showdown ahead

Trump says North Korea missile work 'normal'

Britain agrees Brexit divorce deal with EU, May's opponents vow to thwart it

Trump to discuss trade war with Xi at G-20 summit

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

nz-capital-021018.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand posts 13.6% rise in Q3 profit  to S$362.2m

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, CapitaLand, SIA, Magnus, Yanlord, UOL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening