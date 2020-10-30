You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Jem, Westgate, ICA and Mustafa among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 3:55 PM
UPDATED Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 11:04 PM

AK_moh2_3010.jpg
There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,003.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

[SINGAPORE] Jem, Westgate, Mustafa Centre and the ICA building are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Oct 30).

The other locations were BLS International in International Plaza, Jetspeed Travel as well as...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Euro zone economy surges in Q3 before expected blow from new lockdowns

US personal income, spending increase by more than forecast

US consumer spending beats expectations in September

Mahathir denies promoting violence with 'right to kill French' posts

US election a boon for bookmakers with bets at US$1b

Prayuth says coup unlikely even as rumours swirl

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 10:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

FirstEnergy fires CEO Jones in wake of Ohio bribery scandal

[OHIO] FirstEnergy fired chief executive officer Charles Jones and two other senior executives after a board review...

Oct 30, 2020 10:30 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 30, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone economy surges in Q3 before expected blow from new lockdowns

[BRUSSELS] The euro zone economy rebounded much more than expected in the third quarter from its coronavirus-induced...

Oct 30, 2020 10:13 PM
Government & Economy

US personal income, spending increase by more than forecast

[NEW YORK] Americans' incomes increased in September by more than expected, boosted by employment gains and helping...

Oct 30, 2020 10:03 PM
Consumer

Personal information of 1.1 million RedMart users stolen in Lazada data breach

[SINGAPORE] The personal information of 1.1 million RedMart users was stolen from a customer database and put up for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for