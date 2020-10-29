Labour market recovery likely to be weak, uneven, gradual: MAS

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE's labour market should gradually rebound as the economy re-opens - but recovery is likely to be weak, uneven and long-drawn, with unemployment expected to decline more gradually than it did following the Global Financial Crisis.
This is according to the latest...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes