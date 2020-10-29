You are here

Labour market recovery likely to be weak, uneven, gradual: MAS

Thu, Oct 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The labour market outlook is expected to improve following a sharp rebound in domestic consumption in the third quarter, following the end of Singapore's "circuit-breaker" on June 1.
SINGAPORE's labour market should gradually rebound as the economy re-opens - but recovery is likely to be weak, uneven and long-drawn, with unemployment expected to decline more gradually than it did following the Global Financial Crisis.

This is according to the latest...

