Labour recovery from Covid-19 shock cannot be left to market forces: Tharman

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
HANDLING the labour market shock wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic requires "high-quality and effective coordination", said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday, at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Singapore Perspectives 2021...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes