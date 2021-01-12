You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Labour recovery from Covid-19 shock cannot be left to market forces: Tharman

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 11:07 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

file7cu7l87wu2tufsquh9v (1).jpg
Handling the labour market shock wrought by pandemic requires "high-quality and effective coordination", said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

HANDLING the labour market shock wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic requires "high-quality and effective coordination", said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday, at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Singapore Perspectives 2021...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia records handful of new coronavirus cases as national frictions grow

Japan government offers cash payouts to small firms hit hard by coronavirus

Japan PM says to add Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to state of emergency: Kyodo

Trump, Pence signal common front with Oval Office meeting

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares: Barclaycard

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 11:19 AM
Consumer

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in small trial

[NEW YORK] In a small clinical trial, an experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed the rate at which patients lost the...

Jan 12, 2021 11:14 AM
Technology

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter announced on Monday it has suspended "more than 70,000 accounts" linked to the QAnon...

Jan 12, 2021 11:06 AM
Consumer

UK retailers call for police help to enforce mask rules

[LONDON] British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks to limit the spread of Covid-19...

Jan 12, 2021 11:01 AM
Technology

Samsung bets on bespoke fridges to win millennials

[SEOUL] After a boom in sales of refrigerators and cleaners during Covid-19, Samsung Electronics Co's home appliance...

Jan 12, 2021 10:51 AM
Consumer

Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson Foods settle some chicken price-fixing litigation

[CHICAGO] Pilgrim's Pride Corp and Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday they have settled price-fixing litigation by a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

Stocks to watch: SGX, AEM, CEI, Olam, CRCT

SGX looking into listing of special purpose acquisition companies

Federal Reserve officials see strong economic rebound, fanning talk of taper

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for