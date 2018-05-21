You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia brings back old corruption fighters for new 1MDB task force

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 2:13 PM

BP_1MDB_210518_117.jpg
Malaysia has set up a special taskforce that will look into possible criminal conduct of individuals involved in the management of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the prime minister’s office said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is bringing back former 1MDB investigators to head a task force focused on reviving probes into the troubled state investment company and recover assets lost due to wrongdoing.

The team will be led by former Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail and former anti-graft agency chief commissioner Abu Kassim Mohamed, who both left their posts under Najib Razak’s government during the previous probe into 1MDB.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was elected just two weeks ago, is moving fast to root out corruption from his administration. He has prevented those linked to wrongdoing in state finances from leaving the country, drafted a wide scope of investigation into 1MDB, and is set to see the anti-graft agency begin questioning Najib on Tuesday, following several searches at the former premier’s residence. Najib has denied wrongdoing.

The police’s former special branch deputy director Abdul Hamid Bador and recently-appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Mohd Shukri Abdull will also lead the group, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The task force will focus on tracking down embezzlement of any 1MDB funds by working with regulatory agencies in the US, Switzerland, Singapore, Canada, and other related countries, according to the statement. The team will be responsible for prosecuting individuals involved in any wrongdoing in the management of the state fund, whose full name is 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Attorney-General’s Chambers, Royal Malaysia Police, and Bank Negara Malaysia will be members of the task force.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report
5 Economic crime reported in Singapore 'at record high'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_210518_58.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BP_SGElec_210518_4.jpg
May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

May 21, 2018
Technology

Crowdfunded '3D' headphones startup Ossic shuts down; backers threaten lawsuit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening