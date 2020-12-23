Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer

Get our introductory offer at only
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is in talks to buy 6.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and wants to increase its purchases from US drugmaker Pfizer-BioNTech, as the country looks to beef up its arsenal against the pandemic.
The South-east Asian nation is spending about US$500...
