Malaysia's Anwar says has 'formidable' majority of MPs to form a new government

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that he has a "strong, convincing, formidable majority" to form a new government, and claimed that the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has "collapsed".

He declined to give an exact number of MPs now on his side, with a minimum 112 MPs needed to control Parliament in the 222-seat House.

Prior to this, the three-party Pakatan Harapan coalition that he leads has 91 MPs - 38 lawmakers from his Parti Keadilan Rakyat, 42 from the Democratic Action Party and 11 from Parti Amanah Negara.

Mr Anwar told a news conference at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur that the MPs with him now include those from the Perikatan Nasional alliance.

He said he will only announce the number of MPs on his side after meeting with the Malaysian King.

