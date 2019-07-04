You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's May exports rise 2.5% y-o-y, below forecast

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 12:41 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's exports rose in May amid a surge in palm oil shipments, though the pace of growth was slower than expected, government data showed on Thursday. Exports grew 2.5 per cent in May from a year earlier, below the 3.6 per cent expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, exports had risen 1.1 per cent.

Agricultural exports rose in May for the first time in 15 months, surging 15.3 per cent year-on-year on the back of higher shipments of palm oil, a major export commodity for Malaysia, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Exports of manufactured goods, which accounted for more than 84 per cent of total exports, grew 3.1 per cent in May, the data showed.

Exports of mining goods, however, fell 10.9 per cent on lower volumes of crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Imports grew 1.4 per cent in May from a year earlier, easing from the 4.4 per cent rise seen in April. 

Trade surplus in May narrowed to RM9.1 billion (S$3 billion) from RM10.9 billion in the previous month. Exports to China, a major trading partner, declined 2.2 per cent amid lower shipments of manufactured goods. Exports to the United States, however, jumped 11.7 per cent on higher demand for electrical and electronic products, palm oil and related products, and other manufactured goods.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore loses top spot to Switzerland as best place for expats: HSBC survey

Tornado hits northeast China as more 'extreme' weather strikes

Weak Australian retail sales, job slowdown point to third RBA rate cut

Australia job vacancies fall 1.1% in May quarter

Trump administration loses bid to lift bar on funds for border wall

Biggest tax shake-up in a decade will benefit 10m Australians

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 PODCAST: Actionable financial tips for young parents with children (Money Hacks, Ep 48)
5 Hot stock: SembMarine down 7.8% by midday after Brazil police executes search warrant on unit

Must Read

file73lceg35six3hg4k344.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposit rules, Singapore Savings Bonds demand wanes

file6v4ezwptyvbum9xq1d1.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer HDB resale flats sold in June, while prices inched up 0.1%

Jul 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: EH-Reit, Addvalue Tech, Chip Eng Seng, Hiap Seng Engineering, Eneco Energy

nwy_christine_030719_44_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF; Tharman on shortlist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening