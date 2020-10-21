Mid-career talents can avail of 500 new training opportunities

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SKILLSFUTURE Singapore (SSG) will add 500 training opportunities in leading Industry 4.0 tech firms to the SGUnited Jobs and Skills for Advanced Manufacturing programme.
This was announced by the statutory board on Tuesday at the Industrial Transformation (ITAP) Asia-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes