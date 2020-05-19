You are here

Mnuchin expects large Q2 unemployment, negative economic data

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 9:23 PM

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he is continuing to see large unemployment numbers and other negative economic indicators during the second quarter, but the situation is expected to improve as the US economy starts to reopen.
"Working closely with governors, we are beginning to open the economy in a way that minimises risks to workers and customers," Mr Mnuchin said in written testimony to the Senate Banking Committee. "We expect economic conditions to improve in the third and fourth quarters."

