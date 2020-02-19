You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MOM warns employers not to send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 2:30 PM

[SINGAPORE] Do not send employees to hospitals unless there is a medical emergency, Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has warned employers, after hospitals reported that employers were dropping off workers to have them tested for the novel coronavirus.

"Employers who act irresponsibly by misusing medical facilities may have their work pass privileges suspended," it added.

In a message sent to employers seen by The Straits Times (ST) on Wednesday, Kevin Teoh, divisional director of MOM's foreign manpower management division, said the ministry had been getting feedback from hospitals that employers were sending their workers to be tested for Covid-19, as the disease is now known.

ST has contacted the Health Ministry for more information on the extent of such behaviour.

Mr Teoh reminded employers that hospitals will not test individuals who are well.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus outbreak dents impact of China's scrap metal tax relief

"This is to ensure that medical facilities and resources are focused on unwell individuals who need medical treatment," he said.

A worker who is unwell should be sent to a general practitioner, who will then assess if the worker needs to be taken to hospital.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Trump says US working on a 'very big' trade deal with India, but will take time

China races to contain job losses as coronavirus batters economy

Indonesian government proposes levy on sweetened drinks, CO2 emitting vehicles, plastic bags

Thai GDP growth seen much lower than forecast this year: central bank minutes

Hong Kong reports second coronavirus fatality

Japan's exports, machinery orders fall as coronavirus risks grow

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 02:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Macy's, Renault add to fallen angel fear with downgrades to junk

[NEW YORK] The credit-rating downgrades of Macy's Inc and Renault SA to junk status are rekindling fears among...

Feb 19, 2020 02:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Coronavirus outbreak dents impact of China's scrap metal tax relief

[BEIJING] China's exemptions on import duties for US copper and aluminium scrap will not massively increase...

Feb 19, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain hunting

[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday on bargain hunting following recent declines as investors adjusted...

Feb 19, 2020 02:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold tops US$1,600 as virus fuels growth fears

[SINGAPORE] Gold traded near the highest level since 2013 on concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus and how...

Feb 19, 2020 01:58 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says US working on a 'very big' trade deal with India, but will take time

[NEW DELHI] US President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly