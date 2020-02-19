MOM warns employers not to send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test

[SINGAPORE] Do not send employees to hospitals unless there is a medical emergency, Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has warned employers, after hospitals reported that employers were dropping off workers to have them tested for the novel coronavirus.

"Employers who act irresponsibly by misusing medical facilities may have their work pass privileges suspended," it added.

In a message sent to employers seen by The Straits Times (ST) on Wednesday, Kevin Teoh, divisional director of MOM's foreign manpower management division, said the ministry had been getting feedback from hospitals that employers were sending their workers to be tested for Covid-19, as the disease is now known.

ST has contacted the Health Ministry for more information on the extent of such behaviour.

Mr Teoh reminded employers that hospitals will not test individuals who are well.

"This is to ensure that medical facilities and resources are focused on unwell individuals who need medical treatment," he said.

A worker who is unwell should be sent to a general practitioner, who will then assess if the worker needs to be taken to hospital.

