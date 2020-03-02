Muhyiddin will prioritise stamping out graft, abuse of power

Malaysia's new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday his government will focus on efforts stamp out corruption and abuse of power.

"The government under my leadership will prioritise efforts to increase the integrity and good practices by government. This includes efforts to stamp out corruption and abuse of power and improving enforcement and the relevant laws, regulations and practices," Mr Muhyiddin said in his first speech since being sworn in as premier on Sunday.

Mr Muhyiddin also said he will appoint Cabinet members from among those who are clean and with integrity.

He said he had no ambition to become prime minister but stepped up in order to resolve the situation.

"I deliberated about it for a long time before making a decision," he said.

He added that he accepted the responsibility to avoid the dissolution of Parliament and the political turmoil to draw out any further.

He said he was aware that Malaysians wanted a caring government that would find quick solutions to the problems faced by the people.

"I am the Prime Minister for all Malaysians – from Perlis to Sabah," he said.

