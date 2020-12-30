You are here

Muis, SFA looking into allegations over Malaysia cartel's non-halal meat imports, packaging

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 12:29 PM
THE Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are looking at whether or not allegations over a cartel's packaging and sale of non-halal-certified meat in Malaysia affect the Singapore market.

The joint press statement by Muis and SFA comes amid recent Malaysia media reports of the alleged meat cartel syndicate, which smuggles, repacks and relabels non-halal frozen meat items as "halal-certified" for sale in the country.

Muis noted there have been messages circulating on social media expressing concern that this frozen meat from Malaysia could also have been imported into Singapore, or that the alleged improprieties in the importation and packaging of halal meat could have also been taking place in the Republic.

Muis is writing to Malaysia's relevant authority to request for more information, Muis and SFA said on Tuesday.

"We would like to remind the public to always verify information from credible sources and not to spread rumours," both organisations added.

Only meat and meat products from SFA-accredited overseas establishments can be imported into Singapore, the joint statement said.

These products are also subjected to SFA's food safety surveillance programme to ensure they meet its requirements and regulatory standards. Meat imported for the Muslim market and Muis' certificate holders must also meet halal requirements.

"Muis assures the public that the halal-certified meat products which are legally imported into Singapore may be consumed with confidence," Muis and SFA said.

Relevant authorities in Malaysia are assuring local consumers there about its halal-certified meat products. The country's authorities have also issued statements that they are investigating the matter and urge the public not to speculate on the investigation's outcome or spread rumours, Muis added.

