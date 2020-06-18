New coronavirus cluster in Tuas workers dormitory

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A new coronavirus cluster - a dormitory at 10 Tech Park Crescent in Tuas - was announced on Thursday (June 18).
The cluster includes two new Covid-19 patients confirmed on Thursday. They are linked to two previous cases, meaning that the cluster has four cases, said the...
