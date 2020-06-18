You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New coronavirus cluster in Tuas workers dormitory

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 4:04 PM
UPDATED Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 12:14 AM

[SINGAPORE] A new coronavirus cluster - a dormitory at 10 Tech Park Crescent in Tuas - was announced on Thursday (June 18).

The cluster includes two new Covid-19 patients confirmed on Thursday. They are linked to two previous cases, meaning that the cluster has four cases, said the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden to spend US$15m campaign advertisement on racial unrest

UK says EU trade deal will be difficult if no progress before October

Anger surges in India over deadly border brawl with China

China races to prevent virus second wave as outbreaks surge globally

US weekly jobless claims remain high as second wave of layoffs hits industries

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Biden to spend US$15m campaign advertisement on racial unrest

[WASHINGTON] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will spend US$15 million on advertising that prominently...

Jun 18, 2020 11:38 PM
Government & Economy

UK says EU trade deal will be difficult if no progress before October

[LONDON] Britain warned the European Union on Thursday that it would be difficult to conclude a Brexit free trade...

Jun 18, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Best World International must hold FY2019 AGM by June 29: Acra

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare company Best World International will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for FY2018 on...

Jun 18, 2020 11:07 PM
Government & Economy

Anger surges in India over deadly border brawl with China

[NEW DELHI] An Indian government minister has called for Chinese restaurants to be closed.

Jun 18, 2020 10:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Sen Yue independent review may have found ties between group chairman and customers

BOURSE watchdog Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has slapped Catalist-listed waste-management group Sen Yue...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.