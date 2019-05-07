New Zealand two-year inflation expectations 2.01% for Q2: RBNZ

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's quarterly survey of expectations showed business managers forecast annual inflation to average 1.97 per cent over the coming year, a slight uptick from 1.82 per cent in the previous survey.

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's two-year inflation expectations eased slightly in the second quarter to 2.01 per cent, a survey showed on Tuesday.

But inflation expectations over the next two years - seen as the timeframe when RBNZ policy action filters through to prices - slipped from 2.02 per cent in the previous quarter.

REUTERS