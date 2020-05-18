Next Jobs Support Scheme payout to be disbursed from May 28

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE next instalment of wage support totalling S$4 billion for over 140,000 employers will be disbursed from May 28, as part of the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), the Ministry of Finance said in a press statement on May 17.
For the payment in May, employers will...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes