Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 3:49 PM

There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,239.
[SINGAPORE] There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,239.

Eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, and one case from within a worker's dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH...

