You are here

Home > Government & Economy

No further virus aid expected until next budget: Lawrence Wong

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 4:54 PM

file7c8it8s71pd4elbgmv1.jpg
The city-state's economy is expected to be stable but still weak next year, with uneven performance across sectors as industries like aviation and tourism continue to struggle, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said Thursday in an interview.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore isn't expected to extend more virus aid until February's budget, when the government is likely to provide targeted help to its weakest sectors, according to a senior official.

The city-state's economy is expected to be stable but still weak next year, with uneven performance across sectors as industries like aviation and tourism continue to struggle, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said Thursday in an interview. The government is starting to plan for the budget and will be conducting consultations soon.

"We are already getting into budget 2021 very soon, so I don't expect us to do anything between now and the budget," Mr Wong, who is also second minister for finance, said, adding that it's unlikely for the economy to plunge into a tailspin as it did earlier in the year when the country entered into a partial lockdown.

"The economic outlook going into 2021 is going to be very different from the economic situation this year," he said.

The government has pledged about S$100 billion across five aid packages to stem the virus and its hit to the economy, about half of which can be funded from national reserves. Singapore has been reopening its economy and restarting more activities since a two-month so-called circuit-breaker lockdown that started in April was eased.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

'ALL BETS ARE OFF'

"If something happens and we have to go into a circuit breaker, then again, all bets are off," Mr Wong, who also co-chairs a taskforce to fight the virus, added. "But we try our darndest not to get into that. We put in place different measures, and we would like to see us getting through 2021 relatively unscathed."

The city-state, which has tallied more than 58,000 cases since the pandemic began, is constantly refining its approach to testing and contact tracing and has seen new daily cases dwindle with no cases in the community for nine straight days so far.

Already, the country has pushed ahead with a quarantine-free travel bubble with Hong Kong and is allowing events and conferences with as many as 250 participants. More measures to reopen an economy that's highly dependent on trade and tourism are expected in the coming months as Singapore may enter the last phase of easing its virus restrictions by year-end.

In a recent interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he sees the government running a budget deficit at least through early 2021, and perhaps "a while" longer. Mr Lee said returning to fiscal prudence and a balanced budget may take a while, with the government unlikely to have a surplus by the time of its next budget.

Mr Wong said that while some sectors, like manufacturing, are already seeing signs of a pick up, those like aviation, travel and entertainment will remain "very weak" for quite some time.

"There will be unevenness across different sectors of the economy and our fiscal package, our budget, will take into consideration these sorts of unevenness in order to provide more focused and targeted support," he said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Philippines cuts key interest rate in surprise to economists

Thai leader orders police crackdown on democracy protests

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for ninth day

Singapore's Emerging Stronger Taskforce forming new coalition to focus on medtech

70 employers penalised for discriminatory hiring practices in H1 2020, double 2019's figure: MOM

Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade in APEC speech

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 04:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Philippines cuts key interest rate in surprise to economists

[MANILA] The Philippine central bank cut its key interest rate in a surprise move after the economy contracted more...

Nov 19, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets drop at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following a mixed performance in Asia.

Nov 19, 2020 04:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thyssenkrupp cuts 11,000 jobs as steel woes worsen cash burn

[FRANKFURT] Thyssenkrupp will cut almost twice as many jobs as planned as the conglomerate's beleaguered steel...

Nov 19, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with losses as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while...

Nov 19, 2020 04:28 PM
Garage

Fintech startup Affirm's IPO filing shows revenue surge amid lending boom

[BENGALURU] Lending startup Affirm Holdings disclosed its application for an initial public offering (IPO) on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on SGX with 'buy'

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Brokers' take: ST Engg remains a defensive, safe-haven pick, analysts say

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for