You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 1:07 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nwy_WALKING_250619_62_2x.jpg
Online hiring in Singapore saw 16 per cent year-on-year growth for the month of May.
PHOTO: ST FILE

ONLINE hiring in Singapore saw 16 per cent year-on-year growth for the month of May, according to a report by online recruitment services firm Monster.com on Tuesday.

Its Monster Employment Index (MEI) is a gauge of online job posting activity compiled monthly by Monster.com. It records the industries and occupations that show the highest and lowest growth in local recruitment activity. The index does not reflect the trend
of any one advertiser or source but is an aggregate measure of the change in job listings across the industry, said Monster.

May’s growth was dominated by the IT, telecommunications, business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services industries (ITES), which saw online hiring rise 42 per cent after easing slightly in April.

This was followed by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries which saw 27 per cent growth. The growth in e-recruitment for BFSI industries in Singapore also outpaced that of Malaysia and Philippines in the region, which saw year-on-year growth of 14 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, Monster.com said in a separate report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Finance and accounts roles were in “abundance” for the month of May for Singapore and Philippines, each registering double-digit year-on-year growth of 17 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. Malaysia however, saw an annual decline of two per cent.

The next sector to see growth in Singapore was the advertising, market research, public relations, media and entertainment industry which saw a 23 per cent rise from a year ago.

Out of the 14 industry sectors monitored by the MEI, nearly all saw positive growth in e-recruitment for the month except for the production/manufacturing, automotive and ancillary sector which did not record any growth. 

By occupation, software, hardware, telecom professionals saw the highest spike in demand this month with 28 per cent growth year-on-year. Online demand for hospitality and travel professionals was also up 14 per cent from a year ago, the steepest seen this year for the sector.

Meanwhile, demand for healthcare professionals rose 8 per cent year-on-year, recovering growth for the first time since June 2018.

Real estate was the only profession out of 12 occupations monitored by the MEI to see a decline in online hiring demand, dropping 5 per cent year-on-year.

 

Government & Economy

UK's Johnson admits needing EU support in event of no-deal Brexit

Solomon Islands plans due diligence tour on Taiwan ties

China says Africa projects should be sustainable, denounces criticism

Hangovers at work inflict £1.4b headache on UK economy

Trump plans to meet with Xi, Putin and Erdogan this week at G-20

Iceland poised to cut rates again to help economy

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

bankfile.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks earn top marks for customer satisfaction from Asia corporate clients

file75eg9n58l6qmf3647l9.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Consumer

Brand disloyalty 'the new normal' for Singapore consumers: Nielsen survey

Linde x ExxonMobil.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex, boosting supply to ExxonMobil

Jun 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS Holdings, ISR Capital, United Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening