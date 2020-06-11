Pandemic lockdowns pull the plug on relocations, but firms see pent-up demand

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RELOCATION businesses, which count the movement of people as their lifeblood, have seen a record slide in business in the first half of 2020, but some say they are seeing signs of recovery as countries ease lockdowns and reopen.
Several companies told The Business Times...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes