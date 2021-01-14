Para-veterinarian is sole Covid-19 community case in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] A 32-year-old Singaporean who works as a para-veterinarian at the Singapore Police Force's K-9 Unit is the lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Thursday (Jan 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
The patient, whose job involves tele-consultations with dog...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes