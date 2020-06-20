PSP cannot stop three-cornered fights in GE: Tan Cheng Bock

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will try to avoid three-cornered fights for the next general election (GE), said party chief Tan Cheng Bock, but stressed that no party has the right to tell others where to go. "Nobody has any right to say: 'I don't want you to contest here'. If they feel that they want to come in and contest against us, we also cannot stop them," he told The Straits Times on Friday.

