PSP cannot stop three-cornered fights in GE: Tan Cheng Bock

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will try to avoid three-cornered fights for the next general election (GE), said party chief Tan Cheng Bock, but stressed that no party has the right to tell others where to go. "Nobody has any right to say: 'I don't want you to contest here'....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes