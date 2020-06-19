You are here

Putin pushes idea of Russian-backed summit to stabilise world

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 9:22 PM

[MOSCOW] President Vladimir Putin has called on the leaders of the five permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council to make good on an agreement to hold a face-to-face summit to try to tackle the world's problems as soon as possible.

Mr Putin made the appeal in an article in English published late on Thursday in American international affairs magazine The National Interest in which he examined the events of World War Two ahead of a Red Square parade next week to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

"Today, as in 1945, it is important to demonstrate political will and discuss the future together," wrote Mr Putin.

He proposed such a summit in January and the four other permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, China, France and Britain - gave their agreement in principle.

Moscow hopes the summit can proceed once coronavirus fears recede despite its relations with the West, and particularly the United States, being strained over everything from Syria and Ukraine to alleged Russian political meddling abroad.

The summit would discuss the global economy, global security, arms control, extremism, cyberspace and climate change, Moscow has said. Mr Putin said Moscow had specific ideas and initiatives on all the themes.

"Drawing on a shared historical memory, we can trust each other and must do so. That will serve as a solid basis for successful negotiations and concerted action for the sake of enhancing...stability and security on the planet," wrote Mr Putin.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a former colonel in the Russian army, said the article looked like Mr Putin was trying to turn the summit into a "supreme global format", an aim he called highly ambitious.

"Russia may suggest but it's up to the US and China to decide if they're willing/ready. 2020 isn't 1945," Mr Trenin wrote on Twitter.

REUTERS

